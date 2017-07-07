OIC following Kuwaiti mediation efforts

Gulf crisis

Jeddah

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is following the appreciable efforts of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, to resolve the current crisis in the region. The OIC looks forward to the continuation of these efforts with the aim of finding possible ways to reconcile views and positions to ensure peaceful resolution of this crisis within the Gulf family. The General Secretariat reiterates the principles of encouraging friendly relations, good neighbourliness, mutual respect and cooperation among Member States.—PR