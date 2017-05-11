OIC deliberates on environment uplift

Rabat

The 4th meeting of the Islamic Executive Bureau of Environment (IEBE) was held in Rabat on 10 May 2017. The meeting, which is preparatory to the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers (ICEM) scheduled to be held in Rabat on 25-26 October 2017, was attended by the Ministers of Morocco, Qatarand Cameroon. The Executive Bureau meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Khalil bin Mosleh Al-Thaqafi, President of the General Authority of Meteorology and Environmental Protection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Muhammad Naeem Khan, Assistant Secretary General (S&T),OIC General Secretariat and Dr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General ISESCO.

Besides reviewing the progress made in implementing the recommendations and resolutions of the 6th ICEM, the meeting approved a number of proposals for the consideration of the OIC Ministers for Environment during forthcoming 7th ICEM in October 2017. The Ministers emphasized the importance of increasing intra-OIC collaboration to strengthen the capabilities of the Member States enabling them to fulfill their obligations under the Paris Agreement that entered into force last year.

On behalf of the OIC Secretary General, Ambassador Naeem Khan underscored the importance that OIC attaches to issues pertaining to environmental protection, climate change and water, food and energy security of the Member States. He said that due to climate change, including recurrent floods, rise in sea levels, higher average temperatures and higher frequency of droughts, the OIC Member States face enormous adverse consequences impeding their ability to promote sustainable growth and development of their people.

OIC accords high priority to the issue of Sustainable Development, environmental degradation and climate change in the Member States. OIC institutions are playing their role in promoting regional cooperation for sustainable development.—PR