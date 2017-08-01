OIC contributes $1.5m to member states uplift

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen has singed cheques worth over 1.5 million US Dollars as part of donation and contribution by the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary organ of the OIC, to the development efforts of some Member States in key sectors such as education, healthcare, civil society and common initiatives’ groups.

The sum of nearly a million US dollars has been allocated to support the operational budgets of the OIC Universities in Niger and Uganda reflecting the Organisation’s keenness to promote higher education in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dr Al-Othaimeen congratulated the Executive Committee of the Fund as well its Executive Director and his colleagues for their diligence and hard work in determining the most urgent of priorities in the Islamic World and allocating the necessary financial resources; healso called on the Member States to continue supporting the Fund’s activities and finances.—Email