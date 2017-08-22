OIC condoles demise of Dr Kabir

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, paid tribute to Mr. Abdelkabir Alaoui Mdaghri, former Moroccan Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Director General of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, who passed away on Saturday 19 August 2017.

The Secretary General conveyed his heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco and Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, to the Government and people of Morocco, to the family of the deceased and to the entire Islamic Ummah for the loss of one of the greatest Moroccan national figures who spent most of his enlightened and resourceful life with his long record of generosity and dedication to serving his country and the Islamic Ummah and its holy sites.

Al-Othaimeen prayed Almighty Allah to receive the deceased in His vast mercy, grant him forgiveness, accept him in paradise and grant him the best reward for his contributions to his people and to the Ummah as a whole. He also beseeched Allah to grand the family of the deceased patience and solace.—PR