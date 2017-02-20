OIC condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist car bomb attack, claimed by the terrorist group al-Shabaab, which struck at Madina district of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, killing a score of people and injuring more others.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, strongly deplored the attack that seeks to disrupt stability in Somalia, which concluded a transition of power last week with the election of a new President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo; an indication of Somalia’s commitment to stability and establishing democracy and peace.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen offered his heartfelt condolences to the Somalian government and the bereaved families of the victims, and his sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Criminal acts of this kind should not discourage Somalia’s new government from pushing ahead with its unflagging resolve to bring stability, peace and development to the Somali people, the OIC Secretary General stressed, pledging the Organization’s full cooperation with the new Somalian government and leadership to realize these noble objectives.—Agencies