OIC condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the suicide attack on a restaurant in Ouagadougou on the night of 13 August 2017, leading to the death of at least 18 people and injuring dozens of others.

The Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Burkina Faso on the tragic loss of precious lives and wished early recovery to the injured. He noted that these cowardly and despicable crimes targeting innocent civilians negate human values.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the principled position of the OIC against all forms of violent extremism and terrorism and restated the firm solidarity of the Organization with the government of Burkina Faso in its determination to combat terrorism. The Secretary General stressed the need for increased international partnership to support Burkina Faso and the countries in the Sahel region in their avowed efforts to defeat the terrorist menace.—PR