OIC condemns suicide attack in Cameroon

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the suicide attack by the terrorist group Boko Haram on Friday, 2 June 2017, in the northernmost city of Kolofata in Cameroon, which killed nine people and wounded more than 30 others.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, expressed his dismay at the recurrence of terrorist acts in that region. He expressed his sincere condolences to the Government of Cameroon and to the families of the victims following this horrific incident wishing speedy recovery to the injured. He affirmed the OIC solidarity with the Government of Cameroon in its fight against terrorism.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC principled position against all forms of terrorism and extremism, which have become a serious threat to all Member States and to international peace and security.—Agencies