OIC condemns Lahore carnage

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a group of chemists who gathered near Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Pakistan resulting in the death of at least sixteen peopleand injuring many more others on Monday, 13th February 2017.

Alarmed by the heinous nature of the attack, the Secretary General urged the Pakistan authorities not to relent in their sustained efforts of fighting terrorism, and also urged for the apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.

The Secretary General offered his condolence to the families of the victims, and to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He reiterated the principled position of the OIC that vigorously denounces any and all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations, just as it categorically rejects any justifications for terrorism.—Email