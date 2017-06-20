OIC condemns Egypt, Bahrain blasts

Jeddah

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemns the terrorist bombings that occurred in the Egyptian capital Cairo and the Bahraini village of Diraz on June 18, 2017. The two attacks led to the death and injury of a number of innocent people.

The Secretariat stresses that these terrorist acts are aimed at compromising the security and stability of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Bahrain and terrorize the innocent. It renews its solidarity with the governments of Egypt and Bahrain following these vicious attacks and in facing terrorism.—Agencies