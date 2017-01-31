OIC condemns construction of new Israeli settlement

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the ratification by the Israeli government of the construction of thousands of new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Al-Quds city. The OIC consideredthis a flagrant violation of international resolutions, especially UN Security Council resolution No. 2334, which reiterated the international commu-nity’s rejection and condemnation of these Israeli illegal actions and demanded their cessation.

The OIC Secretary General, Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, stressed that accelera-tingthe rate of Israeli settlements with the beginning of the year is a serious indicator that the Israeli occupation gover-nmentpersists in its policies aimed at undermining international efforts, which were unanimously agreed upon by the participants in the Paris Peace Conference, held on January 15, 2017, on the need to implement the two-state solution.—PR