OIC condemns attack in Barcelona

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced the criminal attack carried out by a man who drove a van into a crowd of people in central Barcelona today Thursday 17 August 2017 which claimed lives of and caused injuries to many innocent people . The OIC considered this barbaric act as shocking and brutal.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen expressed profound distress at this atrocious terrorist crime Al Othaimeen underlined that terrorism has no religion, nationality, or race; and that the perpetrators are an affront to humanity and all moral and human values, and called for bringing them to justice.

He reaffirmed the OIC ‘s solidarity and support to Spain and the Spanish people in this painful circumstance.

The Secretary General reiterated the OIC’s firm, consistent and principled stand condemning all forms of crimes , violence and terrorism. He emphasized the need to consolidate international efforts in the fight against these phenomena; and for that effort to go beyond security and military actions and address political, social economic, cultural and humanitarian context; as well as the conditions of disinheritance, despair and exploitation.

Al Othaimeen conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims as well as the best wishes for the earliest recover of the wounded.—PR