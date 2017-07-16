OIC backs Turkey on 1st coup anniversary

Jeddah

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has underlined support for Turkey on the first anniversary of a failed coup attempt.

In a statement on Saturday, the OIC reiterated its condemnation of the failed coup, launched last year by rogue elements within the military that martyred 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

According to the Turkish government, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen recalled that the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers had adopted a resolution in October 2016 that showed the OIC’s full solidarity with Turkey in their fight against FETO.—Agencies