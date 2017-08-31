Ogra suggests hike in kerosene, HSD prices

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has finalised a summary for revision of petroleum products’ prices for the month of September, recommending an increase of Re 0.70 to Rs 15 per liter. The summary has been forwarded to the Ministry of Petroleum and Ministry of Finance for the approval. The OGRA has suggested to increase high speed diesel price by 70 paisa to Rs 78.10 from present level of Rs 77.40.An increase of Rs 2.24 per liter has been recommended for motor gasoline. After revision, the price of petrol would touch Rs 71.80 from Rs 69.56 per liter. Kerosene and light diesel oil prices might see an increase of Rs 15 and Rs 12 per litre to Rs 59 and Rs 56 per litre respectively.

