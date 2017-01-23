OGRA resolved 2,838 complaints last year: Spokesman

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has resolved 2,838 complaints during the last financial year that resulted in provision of 208 new gas connections and relief amounting to Rs 183.61 million to consumers in gas utility bills.

“The authority heard and decided 310 appeals, out of which 161 were relating to natural gas and 149 to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), oil and enforcement in the year 2015-16,” a spokesman of OGRA told APP.

The OGRA teams inspected 2,441 facilities of oil, CNG and LPG sectors and imposed a fine amounting to Rs 22.285 million on the outlets and distributors, who were involved in violating laws.

In the oil sector, the spokesman said, the authority granted permission to five companies to establish oil marketing companies, which would help bring a minimum investment of Rs 2.5 billion in the next three years.

Sui Souther Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) expanded their transmission network by 47 kms and 484 kms and distribution network by 871 kms and 3,644 kms respectively during the year, he added.

Besides, the SSGCL and SNGPL added 62,872 and 261,630 consumers to their network, whereas 189 and 157 towns and villages were connected to the gas network of the companies respectively.—APP