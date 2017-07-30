OGRA recommends Rs 3.67 per litre decrease in petrol prices

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

A summary for reduction by Rs.3.67 in petrol prices has been forwarded to Finance Ministry, for approval, by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), official sources said. The summary to adjust the prices of petroleum products was sent for reduction in the rate of petrol by Rs.3.67 per liter.

OGRA has also recommended new prices for kerosene oil, light speed diesel and the price of high speed diesel to increase by Rs.5.7/liter.

On the other hand, sources told Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority also recommended raising the price of kerosene oil by almost Rs.13/liter and that of light speed diesel by Rs.10/liter.

Ministry of Finance is expected to approve the summary of recommendations in a few days.

The prices of petroleum products will be updated from next month. The ministry had reduced petroleum prices in July with Rs.1.5/liter cut in petrol.