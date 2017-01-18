OGRA directs to redress low gas pressure complaints

PPP submits calling attention notice on Sui Gas loadshedding

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday directed gas utility companies to immediately redress low gas pressure complaints. The authority’s spokesman said in a statement issued here, complaints were being received across the country from domestic consumers in particular and commercial, industrial consumers in general against low gas pressure.

He said low gas pressure was causing great inconvenience to the general public. ‘The gas utility companies are therefore requested to put in all efforts to ensure adequate line pressure to meet the contractual obligations in line with the ‘Minimum Performance and Services Standards’ notified by OGRA,’ he said.

The spokesman said the low pressure complaints should be addressed immediately and given prompt response to the complainants besides carrying out necessary system augmentation wherever required for smooth supply of the commodity.

He also stressed to create awareness among consumers about safety and energy conservation measures through effective advertisements to overcome this seasonal phenomenon and reduce consumers grievances. ‘All regions may also be directed to initiate and utilize all available resources to overcome the issue of low gas pressure,’ he asked the gas companies.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Tuesday submitted a Call Attention Notice in the National Assembly Secretariat what it claimed prolonged load-shedding of gas in various parts of the country.

PPP legislators Shazia moved the call attention notice Marri, Dr Nafisa Shah, Shahida Rehmani, Beelam Husnain, Dr Shazia Sobia and Makhdoom Syed Ghulam Mustafa Mehmood.

Drawing attention of Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the legislators stated that gas load-shedding caused grave concern among the public.

The members were of the view that non-availability of gas for long hours in this extremely chilling weather causing problems to the people. ‘It has become difficult to cook meals at the home even once in a day’, they claimed .

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sialkot that special surveillance teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have disconnected the gas connections of 300 domestic consumers in this region for using compressors.

This was stated by General Manager SNGPL Faisal Tayyab while talking to the newsmen here on Monday. He said that action against consumers using compressors will be continued.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday disclosed it would establish special courts to prosecute its defaulters.

An official at the local SNGPL office told APP that the management had decided to set up special courts in Sialkot to hear cases against the company defaulters on daily basis. He said that the SNGPL had around 1,000 defaulters who owe millions of rupees to the company.

The Faislabad police arrested nine persons on the charge of illegal gas decanting in various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said here Tuesday that on the special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), the police teams conducted surprise raids in different parts of the city and caught nine shopkeepers from Sargodha Road, D-Type Colony, Chak No 126-JB, Chak No 119-JB, Chak No 61-GB and their peripheral localities while they were decanting LPG in gas cylinders illegally.

Those arrested include Irfan, Waseem, Amir Khan, Riaz, Sher Ali, Haidar Ali, Anwar Bilal, Jawad Ahmad and Umar Hayat. Further investigation was under progress, he added.—APP