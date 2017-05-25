OGRA allowed to lay 18,531km gas pipelines in five years

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has allowed SNGPL and SSGCL to lay 18,531 kilometer gas pipelines in their respective operational areas at a cost of Rs 29,371 million during the last five years.

As per procedure, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) submit their revenue requirement petitions including different projects and distribution development schemes under Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002, seeking permission to execute them, official sources told APP.

Accordingly, they said, the authority after thorough evaluation and deliberation allowed SNGPL and SSGCL to lay 16,450 kilometer and 2,081 kilometer pipelines amounting to Rs 23,424 million and Rs 5,947 respectively during the fiscal year 2012-2013 to 2015-16.

Answering a question, they said, the government was following a compressive strategy to reinforce existing gas transmission network for which around Rs 3,571 billion would be spent in different phases.

“Rs 71 billion are being spent on upgradation of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited transmission network across the country, besides initiating projects worth $ 2 billion North-South gas pipeline and approximately $ 1.5 billion Gwadar- Nawabshah gas pipeline and LNG terminal at Gwadar,” the sources said.

Commenting on the companies’ last year performance, they said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited had laid 116 kilometer gas transmission network, 1,848 kilometer distribution, 679 kilometer service lines and connected 203 villages and towns to gas network.

During the period, they said the utility companies had invested Rs 9.959 billion on transmission projects, Rs 8.705 billion on distribution projects and Rs 13.705 billion on other projects bringing total investment to about Rs 31.919 billion.

During the fiscal year 2015-16, they said, the companies issued 254,648 domestic, 202 commercial and 20 industrial connections.

Replying to another question, the sources said a 1,100 kilometer North-South gas pipeline would be constructed with Russian investment of $2 billion.

Under the project, around 12.4 bcm (billion cubic meters) of gas would be transported from Karachi to Lahore per annum through a 42 inch diameter pipeline.

Moreover, they informed that 42-inch diameter 700-kilometer Gwadar- Nawabshah gas pipeline is expected to commence soon on the same route of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project in collaboration with China.—APP