OGDCL wins CSR award

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) was declared first largest corporate giver by volume of donation at the corporate philanthropy award hosted by Pakistan Center for Philanthropy in Islamabad.

The company received the award for 12 consecutive years in the same category. President Islamic Republic of Pakistan presented the award to Irteza Ali Qureshi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) OGDCL. Event was attended by Government and civil society representatives, leading business men as well as donor communities.

As a largest national exploration & production company of the country, OGDCL takes pride in being a responsible corporate entity with a long term stack in the country development. With a visible CSR port folio OGDCL in mark an annual budget of 1.3 billion for the year 2015. Company has been delivering quality, health care, education, infrastructure, especially around operational areas throughout country.