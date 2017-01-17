OGDCL to inject 100 mmscfd gas, 400 mt LPG, 4,000 bpd oil in system

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) is all set to inject 100 million cubic standard feet per day (mmscfd) gas in the system, 400 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 4,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil during the current winter season.

“Overall, the government has planned to add overall at least 180 mmscfd natural gas in the national transmission system in the current season to meet growing energy needs,” official sources told APP.

OGDCL, they said, being largest exploration and production company in Pakistan, had recently achieved the highest ever crude oil production of 50,157 bpd.

“The company will try to raise its production further and the new discoveries will help meet the energy shortages,” they said.

OGDCL has already embarked on the course of aggressive exploration which is evident from ongoing seismic operations being carried out in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

For the first time in country’s history, four seismic crews are working in frontier areas of Balochistan including Pasni, Gwadar, Kharan, Zhob, Musa Khel and Lasbela.

Seismic activities in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATAs) are also in full swing in Latambar Block. “The company is hopeful that ongoing exploration will lead to new discoveries and fortify OGDCL’s reserves portfolio besides ensuring long term sustainability of the organization and meeting energy demand in the country,” the sources said.

Answering a question, they said OGDCL had set the target of drilling 25 new wells in all provinces during the current financial year, adding “it will hopefully be achieved.”

Replying to another question, the source said Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies operating in different parts of the country drilled 319 wells and made 91 finds during the last three years.

During the years 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16, the companies spud 51, 51 and 46 exploratory wells respectively, enabling the current government to add 944 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) gas in the system, out of which 466 mmcfd came from new discoveries and 478 mmcfd gas from existing wells.

Besides, they said, there was an increase of 32,000 bpd in crude oil production. “The drilling figure is 40 percent higher than the tenure of previous government,” they added.

In 2015-16, the sources informed that 46 exploratory wells were drilled including five in Badin, one each in Barkhan, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Bugti, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Sukkur, Tando Allah Yar and Thatta, two each in Ghotki, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mitiari, Rahimyar Khan, Sujawal, three in Khairpur, six in Tando M Khan and 11 in Sanghar.

While in the year 2014-15, the companies drilled 51 exploratory wells, out of which one each was in Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Sujawal, Rahimyar Khan, Jamshoro, Hangu, Chakwal and Attock, two each were in Dadu, Dera Bugti and Kohat, three each in Tando M Khan and Mianwali, four in Mitiari, seven in Sanghar, eight in Badin and nine in Tando A Yar.—APP