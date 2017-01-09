OGDCL, MOL produce Rs99.538b oil, gas from KP

Islamabad

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and MOL Pakistan have produced Rs 99.538 billion crude oil and natural gas from its different operational fields of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 17 years.

The two leading companies have extracted over 89,998,250 bbl crude oil and 87,217,244 mcf natural gas during the period, official sources told APP.

OGDCL tapped around 59,692,454 bbl (barrel) crude oil and 86,482,196 mcf (million cubic feet) natural gas amounting to Rs 520.538 billion.

The company produced 15,567,543 bbl crude, 29,626,201 mcf natural gas and 43,671 metric ton (mt) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from the Chanda field, located in district Kohat of the province, during the year 2001-02 to 20015-16, worth Rs 114,049 million with its 72 percent share.

From the Nashpa field of district Karak, they informed that OGDCL produced 30,847,733 bbl crude oil of Rs 266,362 million and 114,654,724 mcf natural gas of Rs 295,867 million, having 56.45 percent share, from the fiscal year 2009-10 to 2015-16.

Whereas, the Mela field at Shakar Darah of district Kohat produced 13,269,684 bbl crude oil and 44,154,422 mcf natural gas amounting to Rs 110,243 million from the year 2006-07 to 2015-16 with its 56.45 percent share.

In a period of three years from 2010-to-13, the sources said the company, having 30 percent share, produced 7,494 bbl crude oil of Rs 50 million and 1,236,097 mcf natural gas from the Sheihkhan field of district Kohat.

The MOL Pakistan produced around 735,048 mcf natural gas and 30,305,796 bbl crude oil and 223,340 mt LPG amounting to Rs 380 billion during the last 11 years.

The company produced 511,087 mcf gas, 22,337,261 bbl and 161,430 mt LPG from the Karak district of KP from year 2005 to 2015.

From the Kohat district, it tapped 110,681 mcf gas, 4,298,705 crude oil and 34,416 mt LPG, whereas the Hangu district’s production stood at 113,280 mcf gas, 3,669,830 crude oil and 27,494 mt LPG during the same period.—APP