OGDCL launches programme of 260 scholarships

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil & Gas Development Company limited (OGDCL) in collaboration with The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched a programme of 260 scholarships for the studious and under privileged students of different Pakistani Universities, higher education will be implementing partner on need basis during year 2016-17. Under the higher education scholarship programme. OGDCL will award scholarships to 130 students of various public sector engineering universities, whereas the rest of the scholarships will be awarded to the other partner Universities.

An impressive ceremony was arranged by the OGDCL at the OGDCL House Islamabad whereas the federal minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the chief guest of the occasion. Chairman Higher Education commission Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and representatives of the corresponding universities / institutions participated in the ceremony. A Document of Understanding (DOU) was signed by the Managing director OGDCL & Chairman HEC. The scholarships will be offered in the fields of engineering, Social Science, earth science and other disciplines to the students of different Pakistani universities.

Additionally a MOU between OGDCL and Hunar Foundation was also signed on the occasion, the purpose of the MOU is to provide the students of marginalized societies a chance to obtain vocational training to enhance their employment prospects.