OGDCL injects 18 new wells in production gathering system

Islamabad

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has injected 18 new wells in its production gathering system in first three quarters of the current fiscal year, adding approximately 1,337,395 barrels crude oil and 9,348 mmcf gas more in its pool.

The wells including Qadirpur HRL-II, Kunnar-II, Rajian-9, Nashpa-6 & 7, Unnar-1, Thora Deep- 1 & 2, Pasakhi West Deep-I, Pasakhi East-I, TAY-2, 3 & 4, Dars-I, Dars Deep-I, Dars West-1, 6 Shah-I and Qadirpur-56 have been injected in the existing production gathering system, official sources told APP.

While, production testing has been completed at wells including Khamiso-I, Qadirpur-57, Sur Qammar-I, Dachrapur-3 and Chutto-I, they added.

During the period, the sources said, the company also carried out successful workover jobs with rig at wells including Palli Deep-1, Rajian-2, Kunnar-8 & 10, Pasakhi-5, Pasakhi Deep-6 and Sono-8 to arrest natural decline and revive production from mature wells.

As part of preventive maintenance plan, they informed that Annual Turn Around (ATA) of plants were carried out at Sinjhoro, Chanda, Nashpa, Bobi, Uch and Dakhni/Soghri fields.

Due to which, the company witnessed an increase of nine percent in its average daily net crude oil production compared to the preceding period. Besides, it completed pressure build-up survey jobs at various wells of Uch, Bobi, Nashpa, Pasakhi, Sinjhoro and TAY fields to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters.

Answering a question, they said OGDCL drilled 13 new wells and made four discoveries namely Gundanwari-I, Mithri-I, Khamiso-I and Chutto-I during the current financial year so far. The new finds have daily production potential of 37 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas and 300 barrels (bbl) of oil.

Moreover, they said, in line with its production enhancement strategy, the company focussed on completion of ongoing development projects and utilization of latest production techniques to augment oil and gas production from its own and joint venture fields.—APP