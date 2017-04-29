OGDCL, HEC had launched a need-based scholarship program

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in partnership with HEC had launched a Need-based Scholarship Program in collaboration with 9 top universities in the country. This year alone 130 students benefited from this initiative receiving scholarships worth Rs141 million.

Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI) was one of the 9 institutions and 25 students from IIUI got this scholarship. The event was organized to welcome these 25 needy students. It was attended by Zahid Mir MD/CEO OGDCL, Rector IIUI & Advisor HEC among others. In this Event, OGDCL also launched its “OGDCL Goodwill Ambassador” program. These 25 fortunate students were the first batch of this Program and also received recognition certificates.