OGDCL grants educational scholarships to 25 students of IIUI

Staff Reporter

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has granted educational scholarships to 25 students from different departments of IIUI, amounting Rs 37 million.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, Rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), said that universities are responsible to set endowment fund to fulfill the educational expenditure of talented needy students.

He urged corporate institutions to offer scholarships to students of higher studies under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes as setting education on top priority. Dr Masoom said education is only way forward for progress and development for any society.

He further stressed the students to add their knowledge as the only papers of degrees are not guarantee of success. Rector IIUI urged students to pay back fruits of their success to family, respective area and for country as they are luckiest ones.

He was of the view that Higher Education Commission (HEC) plays very significant role for the uplift of standard of education in Pakistan.