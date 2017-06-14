OGDCL distributes need based scholarships to QAU students

Staff Reporter

OGDCL has awarded 80 scholarships under “OGDCL-HEC Need-based scholarship program” among the brilliant and deserving students at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).The purpose of the financial aid program was to make higher education possible for the students who might otherwise be deprived of this opportunity due to inadequate funds. The event marked the second episode of “OGDCL Goodwill Ambassador” Program. Zahid Mir, MD/CEO OGDCL and Wasim Hashmi Syed, Adviser (HRD), Higher Education Commission (HEC) distributed the recognition certificates among the students.

While addressing the ceremony Zahid Mir, MD/CEO OGDCL urged the students to work hard and get maximum benefit from the opportunity of getting higher education. Dr. Javed Ashraf, Vice Chancellor, QAU, thanked the OGDCL and HEC for providing financial assistance to the deserving students. He informed audience that Quaid-i-Azam University has distributed more than Rs. 96 million among 4000 students in financial year 2015-16 under different scholarship schemes.

OGDCL in partnership with HEC had launched the Need-based Scholarship Program in collaboration with 9 top universities in the country. This year alone 170 students benefitted from this initiative receiving scholarships worth Rs.141 Million.