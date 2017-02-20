OGDCL announces financial results

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in its meeting held at OGDCL Head Office here announced the financial results for the half year ended 31st December, 2016. The Company’s net sales revenue was registered as Rs81.081 billion and Profit after tax stood at Rs30.008 billion translating into Earnings per share of Rs6.98.

The Board of Directors announced second interim cash dividend of Rs1.00 per share (10%). The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

During the period under review, the Company paid Rs10.494 billion on the account of Taxes.