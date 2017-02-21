Offshore properties

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Former president of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) has disclosed that he had received millions of US dollars from King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia to purchase offshore property. This news certainly would be shocking and awful for PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan. Because he had supported heartily the controversial referendum on May 1, 2002 which awarded Pervaiz Musharaf five years of presidency. He also used to praise occasionally the Mushraf regime is better than Nawaz Sharif government.

The opponents of Mr. Khan blame that Gen. (R) Shuja Pasha had launched him in active politics to weaken the Sharif regime. Furthermore, hidden forces had organized PTI’s 126-day sit-in at Islamabad to undermine and destabilize ongoing unripe democratic process in Pakistan. In PTI’s circles well known “Baghi” (Javed Hashmi) has revealed this many times in media. Currently, Khan Sahib has been fully focusing on Panama issue in which the Sharif family is under trial in Supreme Court due to holding offshore companies. However, Imran Khan admitted that he had also offshore company registered in his name. We heard during the hearing of Panama case that how a Prince of Qatar and the royal family of Saudi Arabia provided assistance to Sharif family through gifts and sharing in their business.

This is disastrous that rulers, politicians and military dictators plundered the nation in the name of religion, true democracy, enlightened moderation and dream of Naya Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif claims peace, prosperity and speedy development in his present government. I just request him to break the barriers of status quo immediately, if he wants to see himself real leader of the nation.