Almost 259 Pakistani names with links to Offshore companies surfaced in the data leaked through an online searchable data base made public by the International Consortium Of Investigative Journalist in May last year but accountability has been witnessed in case of Sharif Family only. One of these Panama-nominated elites of Pakistan, the famous political figure of KPK the Saifullah family stands on top as they own the highest number of offshore companies among them with Karachi the highest number of offshore company owners followed by Lahore and then Islamabad as per data revealed by ICIJ. They also include assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, a close aide of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik. Mr. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as he had failed to disclose his {un-withdawn} receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali UAE in his nomination papers filed for the 2013-general election. Therefore it is rising public demand that other Panama accused should be brought to book, also the facts how the assets of other nominated in Panama papers have surprisingly grown manifold overnight need to be surfaced. The political parties should also get back on track to make Pakistan the way it was envisaged by Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions in line with the Constitution of Islamic Republic Of Pakistan which demands honesty and the truthfulness to be prevailed in whole society not just among in a specific ruling party.QAZI JAMSHED ALAM Lahore

