Offices, markets remain deserted on third day of sizzling heat

Zubair Qureshi

Monday turned out to be third consecutive day of sizzling heat and soaring temperature in twin cities and very few workers turned up at offices and those who had, left earlier than the usual Ramazan timing. Being the first working day after two off days, normal attendance was expected in offices but markets and roads were deserted as were the offices. According to Met Office temperature was 46 degree Celsius and heat wave is expected to continue for next couple of days. Rawalpindi was the worst hit place and it was quite an ordeal for the citizens who also suffered prolonged hours of load shedding besides observing 9th day of fasting.

Heat wave not only kept families and citizens indoors it also had impact on businesses like shopping malls, general items, poultry and very few customers could be seen shopping there. Inam, who owns a factory that produces air coolers, said despite all his efforts he had not been able to meet the demand for coolers. Not only has demand for room coolers increased but the price has gone up as well. Khawaja Imran said the Met Office and other departments had issued advisories regarding the hot weather and according to the forecast, it may rain on Monday night until Tuesday in various parts of the Rawalpindi division and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) reported to received nearly 700 patients every day during the last week with the complaints of dehydration, diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal problems.

These patients are suffering from up to 14 diseases that result from exposure to the heat had been recognized, including heatstroke, heat hyperpyrexia, heat exhaustion, heat syncope and heat cramps. “Heat stroke results from the failure of the heat regulating mechanism.

It is characterized by very high body temperature, which may rise to 44C and profound disturbances including convulsions, coma and dry hot skin, said a doctor of the emergency department.

According to the doctor, a patient suffering from heat stroke should be kept in bed for several days, until body temperature becomes stable. Doctors say heat cramps are another problem in high temperature, and are due to heavy, muscular work in high temperature and humidity, causing muscle pain. The cause of heat cramps is a loss of sodium and chloride in the blood. Heat also causes heat syncope. A person standing in the sun becomes pale, blood pressure falls and he collapses suddenly. There is no rise in body temperature. The condition occurs due to a fall in blood pressure, due to the pooling of blood in the legs as a result of the dilation of blood vessels. Less blood goes to the heart and brain and blood pressure falls. Even after recovery, there should be intervals of rest between intense work, and headaches and dizziness are signs that an individual should shift to a cooler environment and receive necessary treatment.

He added that people should be even more careful in Ramazan, when water intake stalls during the daytime, said the doctor.