Officers selected in Indian BSF decline to join

New Delhi

At a time when Indian paramilitary forces are facing a shortage of gazetted officers, almost 60 per cent of officers selected for posting in the Border Security Force (BSF) have refused to join this year for fear of security.

This comes in the backdrop of growing tension on the border with Pakistan and the controversy in the BSF following a video uploaded by one of its jawans.

Twenty eight candidates who qualified in the 2015 UPSC examination, held for posts vacant in paramilitary forces, were selected for the post of assistant commandant in the BSF in 2017. However, 16 of them refused to join despite the risk of being barred from appearing for paramilitary post exams ever again.

The figures fit the pattern of BSF’s poor intake over the last couple of years. In 2016 , 17 of the 31 selected officers joined training. The same year, those who appeared for the 2013 exams only 69 of the 110 selected officers joined and of these, 15 resigned during training.—INP