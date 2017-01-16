Office bearers of swimming federation elected

Lahore

Major (retd) Majid Waseem and Veena Salman Masud were re-elected as President and Secretary of the Pakistan swimming federation at the general council meeting of the body here on Sunday.

The meeting elected office bearers for a fresh term of four years, said a spokesman of PSWF while taking to APP. He said the Kamran Lashari was elected as Chairman and Asif Orakzai as treasurer. He said the general council meeting was attended by all the affiliated units of the PSF including Punjab Swimming Association, Sindh Swimming Association, KPK Swimming Association, Baluchistan Swimming Association,Islamabad (FA) Swimming Association, Gillgit Baltistan Swimming Association, Army, Navy, Wapda, HEC, Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association, Pakistan Aquatics Technical Officials Association, Pakistan Aquatics Coaches Association and Athlete’s Commission.—APP