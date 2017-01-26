Office-bearers of boxing federation elected

Lahore

Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Muhammad Nasir Ejaz Tung were elected as President and Secretary of the Pakistan Boxing Federation at the general council meeting of the body on Thursday.

The elections were held for electing office bearers for a fresh term of four years and representatives of the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympic Association attended them as observers at Peshawar, said a spokesman of PBF here.

He said Doda Khan Bhutto was elected as Chairman and Muhammad Razzaq as executive vice president. Nasir Mahmood, Muhammad Asghar Awan, Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Prof Farhan Khan and Iqbal Hussain were elected as Vice presidents.

Muhammad Sadiq was elected as treasurer, Sharjil Butt as joint secretary. The members of the executive committee as Major retd Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Tasawar and Syed Hafiz Rehman.

The newly elected Secretary Khalid Mahmood when contacted by APP vowed to put in every effort to promote boxing at all levels in the country by taking all the stake holders in confidence.

He said country wide talent hunt programmes will be carried out to find new boxing talent and to groom it under a long term plan.

“We have immense boxing talent and what is needed to groom it under the watchful eyes of coaches,” he said adding “ the sport of boxing will be kept away from politics as such involvement damaged the cause of the game in the past”.—APP