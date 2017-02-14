Offer letters to IBA pass HMS to be issued in a week: Jam

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has assured IBA Sukkur pass Headmasters and Headmistresses that offer letters will be issued to them in a week. This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday.

Secretary Colleges Dr. Riaz Ahmed Memon, Secretary Schools Mustafa Jamal Syed and Additional Secretary Nawaz Soho also attended the meeting.

He said that CM Sindh had signed the summary of the HMs and after his signature there was no cause in delaying of issuance of the offer letters and the offer letters would be issued district wise.

He also directed officers concerned to submit the list of the teachers training institutions and it should be classified on school and college wise. The Minister for E&L directed Secretary Colleges and DG Colleges to have a meeting with the office bearers of SPLA and redress their genuine issues.

He assured them that Sindh Education Department was committed to resolve the issues of the teachers community and his doors were always open for them.

He requested them not go on strike but to try to resolve issues with dialogue because dialogue was the best solution of the problems.