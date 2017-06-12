Of Democracy and Justice

We live in such a society where a vast majority of people are in deep depression due to inflation, adulteration and corruption coupled with denial of quality, easy and expeditious justice to them. In a hyperinflation- hit and unjust society depression and despair becomes the fate of people. The litigant has only one life but litigation in our legal and judicial system has several lives to see its end: seeking justice consumes generations. What type of justice system we have in the country? This question needs some sort of soul searching to reform and revolutionise it. After all, when justice and democracy are for the people, the needy, deprived and denied people, then what stops our ruling class and other people in authority position to make the system people-oriented and people-friendly. The rule of law must govern the society for genuine democracy and quality dispensation of justice.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

