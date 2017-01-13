Of chilled weather, worst gas and power outage and poor Peshawarites

Extremely chilled weather coupled with worst ever gas and power load shedding has made the lives of Peshawarites miserable with thousands of cold effected people mostly children admitted to town’s major hospitals and clinics in a week time.

After more than two months of dry season with provincial metropolis and adjoining areas receiving no rain, finally the intermittent downpours hit the city while upper areas received heavy rains in a short span of time. This made the weather extremely cold in Peshawar and its peripheries where the mercury is touching almost zero Celsius and the unscheduled hours long gas and electricity load shedding has added to the miseries of the dwellers .

Though the rainy spell has brought down various kinds of allergies specially viral diseases like cough and cold, the power and gas outages have exposed the people to multiple sufferings. While the Wapda is carrying out 6 to eight hours unannounced electricity load shedding in the urban areas and 12 to 14 hours power outage in the rural areas, the Peshawarites are also experiencing the worst kind of gas load shedding in majority of the vicinities. The frequents variations in the voltage is added misery with dozens of people complaining of damages to their electrical appliances on daily basis.

The hours long power outage has also resulted in the acute shortage of water and many areas of the city have been affected. The situation in most of the localities with regard to gas load shedding is worst as they are facing almost no gas situation and the dwellers are even unable to cook meals what to say of using the gas heaters.

Even the areas where there is less gas load shedding the people complain of low pressures specially in the early morning adding to the miseries of school goers particularly children and toddlers who are confronting issues like using chilled water for washing and going to schools and colleges without breakfast.

This situation has resulted in the ailments related to severe cold in the absence of adequate arrangements to fight the chilled weather. As many as 1000 people effected by the severe cold were provided medical treatment in the Town’s three major hospitals while according to rough estimates over 5000 people mostly children and belonging to suburban areas effected from severed cold were taken to various private hospitals and clinics in one week.

A survey reveals that in the absence of Gas and electricity , people are even forced to switch over to use of wood and coal to cook the food and keep them warm which is however, no advisable on part of the Medics. On the other hand the profiteers have also hiked the prices of wood and coal owing to more demand.

The matter of excessive power and gas load shedding has echoed many a times in the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa assembly and the law makers belonging to both treasury and opposition benches have expressed their serious concerns in this regard asking the concerned departments the PESCO and Sui Northern Gas companies, which are being looked after in the KP by the PM Minister Advisor Amie Muqam, mend their ways but their hue and cry appear to be falling on deaf years,

Now, when as per the forecast of the Met office , the severe cold spell is likely to continue for another week or so, the PESCO and the Sui Gas companies are required to have some mercy on the poor masses and try to provide them relief by cutting down load shedding timings in order to mitigate sufferings of the consumers.

