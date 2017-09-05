ODI ranking: In-form Hafeez earns career-best ranking

Dubai

Mohammad Hafeez has climbed to his career-best number 2nd ranking in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for all-rounders.

According to the table issued by ICC, followed by Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakibul Hasan, Hafeez has cemented his position with 338 rating. Moreover, the former skipper has achieved 20th ranking in ODI batting.

The senior player played a remarkable inning of unbeaten 57 runs in the Champion’s Trophy final against India. Among other Pakistani to feature in the table is youngster Babar Azam, who has also reached his career-best 5thposition.

Hasan Ali has also made his mark in the ranking table by becoming the 7th ranked best bowler in ODIs.

In the overall team ranking position, Pakistan has elevated its position to number 6.

Pakistan entered in the Champions Trophy tournament being the lowest ranking team of the eight competing sides, a dramatic win in the tournament improved the points of Sarfraz Ahmed’s side.—AFP