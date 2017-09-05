Objectives of Indian propaganda

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

INDIAN media at the behest of Indian government continues with the propaganda against Pakistan to convince international community that movement or struggle waged by Kashmiris be seen is an act of violation of Line of Control (LoC). The reasons is not far to seek, as India wants to divert attention of the world about the atrocities committed on Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir, forced disappearances, mass graves, killings in fake encounters and rapes. Nevertheless, the fact has been acknowledged by conscientious media men and analysts across the world that the struggle in Indian Occupied Kashmir is local. India’s another objective is to divert the attention of international community from India’s involvement in terrorism, terror-financing and subversion activities in Pakistan. Recently, a number of Baloch militants have surrendered to Pakistan army, who admitted that Indian RAW is behind the vile acts in Balochistan.

According to reports in the Guardian and other international media in August 2011, thousands of bullet-riddled bodies were buried in dozens of unmarked graves across Kashmir. The inquiry, the result of three years of investigative work by senior police officers working for the Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission had brought the first official acknowledgment that civilians might have been buried in mass graves. The report had shed new light on a grim chapter in the history of the region and confirmed a 2008 report by a Kashmiri human rights organization that found thousands of bodies buried in the Kashmir Valley. According to the report, the bodies of 4000 people were described as unidentified militants who were buried in unmarked graves. A human rights group in Indian-occupied Kashmir also claimed to have discovered mass graves in which unidentified bodies were buried.

“At 38 places visited in north Kashmir, there were 2,156 unidentified dead bodies buried in unmarked graves,” the inquiry found. Human rights abuses were routine, as Indian authorities resorted to abductions, torture and extra-judicial executions on a wide scale. The graves appear to date from this period,” the report said. Police originally described the bodies to villagers as “unidentified militants”. This claim was disputed by the report, local media said, which also called for a forensic investigation involving DNA identification of remains. Investigators spoke to former police officials, village heads, clerics, gravediggers and cemetery caretakers, the Indian Express newspaper had reported. Indian authorities have consistently denied systematic human rights violations in Kashmir and say they probe all such reports and punish the guilty. But India never paid any heed to the demands of the human rights commissions or other organizations.

A US diplomatic cable leaked by WikiLeaks in December 2013 revealed a briefing to the US embassy in Delhi by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which described continuing torture and arbitrary detention by security forces. The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, which estimates around 10,000 people have gone missing from 1990 to 2011, said many may have ended up in these unmarked graves. “We appeal to international human rights groups and Indian authorities to identify the people buried,” said Parveena Ahanger, founder and chairperson of the group. International human rights groups have also repeatedly asked the Indian authorities to investigate the unmarked graves. Having that said, people of Kashmir stand firm and are not willing to forego their right of self-determination acknowledged in UNSC resolutions.

In the past, the Congress leaders often expressed willingness to discuss all issues or disputes with Pakistan including Kashmir, but when pressed for meaningful dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, they said Kashmir was an integral part of India. The BJP had vowed to act tough with Pakistan, and would not discuss Kashmir issue with Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sticking to the BJP’s vow. Today, Kashmir stands as a potential nuclear flashpoint which could consume the lives of millions of people in an instant. To avert a major disaster, there must be a serious, result-oriented and time-bound process of dialogue between the leadership of India and Pakistan, and of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian hatred and animosity against the Kashmiri Muslims is deep-seated and its reflections can clearly be seen through Indian repressive acts.

For years, India has deployed from five to seven hun dred thousand troops in Kashmir. And torture, extra-judicial killings, rape and fake encounters by Indian Security Forces in IOK continue unabated. The aim is to deter Kashmiri populace from demanding their right of self-determination. The repression, oppression and atrocities by Indian forces have turned Kashmir into a hell that would stretch Dante’s imagination reflected in his famous poem Divine Comedy. However, these acts could not break the will of Kashmiris. The heroic struggle waged by the people of Kashmir is unparalleled in the history; they are committed to continue their struggle till their objective is achieved. It has to be said that no solution can be found without participation and consensus of the people of Kashmir.

India from the day one proved to be a hostile neighbour; Indian leaders never accepted creation of Pakistan in their hearts, and had been instrumental in disintegration of Pakistan. At the present, India is backing and funding militant organizations and insurgency in Balochistan. The RAW has stepped up its vile acts to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Last year, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said: “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi very strongly raised the issue regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his recent visit to Beijing, and termed the project unacceptable.” This speaks volumes about the ill-intentions of Indian government.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

