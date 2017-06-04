Objections of Hussain on JIT members premature: SC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court declared the objections on JIT members premature in its written order on Saturday.

It stated that the objections, made by premier’s son Hussain Nawaz on two members of Joint Investigation Team for Panama case, were not worth consideration while declaring it a premature condition.

The apex court believes the investigation cannot be called partial on the basis of the relatives of Bilal Rusool, JIT member from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The political affiliations of Bilal Rasool’s relatives were insufficient to raise concern on the impartiality of the JIT, according to Supreme Court ruling.