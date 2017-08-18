Obedience to Allah

I am fed up with the self-righteous persons who give sermons and lectures to others. Surely they will be committed to Hell. Their ill-assorted pride leads them to their end. Allah does not like pride. Shun pride. Satan in defiance to Allah’s Orders, refused to bow down to Adam. In punishment of disobedience he was committed to Purgatory. This is his abode and surely it is the worst place to live. Do you want to disobey and be part of the Satan’s force? Do you want to join the swelling ranks of the people who were misled? Or join the ranks of the blessed people. Choice is yours. Pray to Allah to give you wisdom to decide the best course of action. We are gifted people; let the other enjoy them too. Share with others. Let us follow the guiding principles of the Quran. Think and dwell on the meanings of the Ayahs to be led on to righteous path. God is all knowing and the most merciful. Be kind and merciful. God is all powerful and all forgiving. Use your power to make others powerful. Sharing is Caring.

J BASHIR

Lahore

