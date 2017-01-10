Obama’s legacy

Shahid M Amin

BARACK Hussein Obama is about to end his eight-year long tenure (2009-2017) as President of the United States of America. Historians are already debating his legacy but opinion is divided in the USA, mainly along partisan politics. Republican Party is bitterly opposed to Obama and his policies. An underlying but unspoken reason behind its opposition is racialism, fact that Obama is first black in history to become US President. The white majority has now shown its resentment by electing Trump as new President, who is viewed as a white supremacist, at least by his supporters. However, latest opinion polls show that 60 percent Americans view Obama favourably. While he has, understandably, overwhelming support from American blacks but, clearly, a large number of whites also like Obama.

Of course, no amount of partisan opposition can change the fact that Obama has secured a place in history by becoming the first black to become US President. Just fifty years ago, blacks were being discriminated against in many American states in which segregation had legal sanction. Since then a great deal of progress has been made in overcoming racial barriers, though Trump’s election shows that the whites’ backlash can undo some of that progress. Probably, it was Obama’s oratorical skills that first won him national attention. He has the gift of eloquence that makes him outstanding among all politicians. When he won election for his first term, he had raised hopes for a bright new future and many young people in particular had supported him enthusiastically thinking he will change America. Those hopes have been only partially fulfilled. But idealism raised by Obama has not disappeared.

In foreign policy, Obama sought to wind down America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq. He articulated a more modest vision for America’s role in the world. He refused to be drawn into another ground war in the Middle East. He signed a controversial nuclear deal with Iran, which has reduced the possibility of an immediate military showdown with the latter. Obama re-established US relations with Cuba, after more than fifty years of tension. He also struck greater balance in the Middle East by toning down the traditional US policy of blind support for Israel, thereby creating an open split with the Israeli leader Netanyahu. No doubt, his restraint in the use of military power shocked the hard-line, Bush era, conservatives, but it has improved the US image in the world.

At home, Obama has not only solved some of the problems he had inherited, but has managed to leave his own mark on the economy, in particular. His most memorable achievement was the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). He accomplished what every Democrat President since Truman had tried but failed to pass viz. national health insurance for all Americans. While Trump and other Republican leaders have vowed to undo Obamacare, so many ordinary Americans have benefitted from it, and any reversal could bring a public backlash. Obama also argued eloquently for sensible gun control legislation to end the rampant gun violence in US, but pro-gun lobby has defied progress. Another area where Obama did commendable work was fighting global warming by adopting measures at home and abroad to prevent harming of environment. He worked for immigration reform in face of conservative opposition.

It is probably correct to say that Obama has been masterful in the intangible aspects of his presidency: by inspiring people with his words, and articulating a clear vision for the nation that makes his opponents appear small-minded and petty. Obama comes across as a wise statesman with a vision, compared to Trump and others who exhibit narrow-mindedness and prejudice. This is probably due to the fact that Obama had a brilliant academic record: he graduated from Columbia Universty and got a law degree from the prestigeous Harvard Law School. Actually, Obama has charmed audiences not only by his eloquence but even more through his personal traits: humility, self-deprecating humour and quick repartee.

Obama will probably be remembered in history for his economic achievements. When he took over the presidency in 2009, the USA was facing an economic crisis almost comparable to the hard times generated by the Great Depression of 1929. At that time, it was another famous American President Franklin D. Roosevelt who had spearheaded an economic revival through his New Deal programme. Obama faced a situation in which the banking system was collapsing, big automobile companies were near bankruptcy, unemployment was rising and the housing and real estate sector was in a free fall. It was Obama who helped turn the economy around. Practically every economic indicator reveals American economy has been on rebound while US growth rate has surpassed that of other developed states.

The statistics show that jobs increased by 156,000 in December 2016. The economy has added more than 9 million jobs since Obama took over. The number of unemployed dropped by nearly 614,000. Corporate profits are up by 166% and real wages up by 3.4%. Wind and solar power have nearly tripled and now account for more than 5% of US electricity. Barack Obama has also benefitted from the personality of his wife Michelle and her articulate support for the deprived. A graduate of Princeton and the Harvard Law School, she was a practising lawyer when she married Obama. As the first black First Lady, she was under scrutiny of the media and the public but has won popularity by setting her own unique elegant style in the White House.

The Republican party opposed Obama from day one. They raised question about his birth (whether he was born on American soil, as required by US Constitution) and whether he was a Muslim (his Kenyan father was born Muslim, though he turned an atheist). The underlying hostility to Obama was colour prejudice. But Obama has survived the bitter opposition. In the words of Martin Luther King, Obama will be judged in history less for the colour of his skin and more for the content of his character, and his actual achievements as President. Many observers hold that he was the best Democrat President since FDR, and some are arguing that he is one of the great American Presidents.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the ex-Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

