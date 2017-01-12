Obama warns against anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant sentiments

Chicago

To deafening chants of “four more years”, US President Barack Obama, in his final address as President Tuesday, cautioned against everything that incoming President Donald Trump has publicly espoused, including anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-women, anti-gay, pro-Russian and pro-rich sentiments.

As he ascended the stage in Chicago, the crowds roared “four more years, four more years”, even as Obama tried to quiet the very emotional gathering of people who had come to see off the man who finally avenged 9/11, made gay marriage legal and ensured healthcare for all Americans. But today, that man failed to quiet the crowd. President Barack Obama wiped away tears as he paid tribute to his teenage daughters and to wife Michelle Obama, his “best friend,” at the emotional close of a farewell address in his adoptive city of Chicago Tuesday. “Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the south side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama told the first lady, seated before him dressed all in black.

“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour,” he told her, at one point pulling out a handkerchief to dab away tears- as the crowd of 18,000 cheered wildly.

“A new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

“Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad,” he said- as Malia, dressed in black-and-white, shed a few tears with her mother’s arm around her..—INP