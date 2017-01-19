Obama can’t close Gitmo: WH

Washington

The White House [WH] says the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba will still be open when President Barack Obama leaves office.

The Obama administration is acknowledging publicly for the first time that Obama will be unable to fulfill a core campaign promise.

Although it’s long been clear he wouldn’t be able to shutter the prison, the White House had continued to maintain he was working toward closing it.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest says it became clear Obama couldn’t fulfill the goal after the administration entered its final 30 days. By law the president must give Congress 30 days’ notice of detainee transfers.

Congress repeatedly blocked Obama from closing it. Earnest says politics in both parties was to blame.—Agencies