Oath taking of federal cabinet delayed

The oath taking ceremony of the federal cabinet was postponed on Wednesday as the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could not finalise the names for the portfolios.

Federal cabinet is to be elected following the ousting of former premier Nawaz Sharif under Article 62 and Article 63 of the constitution, however, the ceremony of oath-taking that was to take place on Wednesday evening has been postponed.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi convened a meeting with the toppled premier at his Murree residence to deliberate over the members of the party who should be handed over portfolios.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar attended the meeting among other dignitaries.

Reportedly, the leadership could not finalise names for all the portfolios and the oath-taking ceremony had to be delayed.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan said the cabinet ministers will take oath within one or two days, adding that the ruling party has currently conducting consultation on the names of cabinet members.

He often replied with the same answer saying PML-N is discussing the cabinet member names and will soon announce after the consultation is completed. “In Sha Allah PML-N will win in NA-120 and future endeavors with even more majority,” he said.

The Prime Minister has expressed confidence that they will retain the NA-120 in by-election after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama case by Supreme Court. He foresaw a victory by greater majority in the by-polls.

When asked whether Chaudhry Nisar and Ishaq Dar will retain their ministers, he said the PML-N is currently consulting the final list of ministers which will be announced in near future.

Abbasi rose to premiership after attaining 221-vote majority in the lower house during yesterday s session. He was supported by MQM-Pakistan and other coalition parties, apart from PML-N legislators.

Earlier today, the incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached Murree to meet his ousted predecessor Mian Nawaz Sharif to discuss the formation of new federal cabinet.

The ruling party senior leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Chaudhry Nisar, Ahsan Iqbal, Mehtab Abbasi, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif, along with other senior members, attended the consultative meeting.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is also contemplating over nominating Shehbaz to contest from two other national seats along with Lahore’s NA-120 constituency, sources further said. However, Shehbaz is keen to contest the by-polls from NA-120 constituency (Lahore) which was vacated after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as the premier by the apex court last week.

Meanwhile, the party is also considering names of two military men in PML-N ranks Abdul Qayyum and Abdul Qadir Baloch as Interior Minister in the new cabinet, replacing party stalwart Chaudhry Nisar.

Originally published by NNI