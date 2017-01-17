NWA TDPs return from Afghanistan

Tariq Asaeed

Thousands of Tribals being Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) mostly belonging to Waziristan Agencies who had fled to Afghanistan in the backdrop of military operation in the region, have started returning to their mother land as the first batch of two hundred families entered Pakistan on Monday at Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan agency.

A group of some 200 tribal families from North Waziristan consisting roughly 2,000 people, were greeted by officials at the Ghulam Khan border crossing as they returned to their motherland where the peace has been restored after the forces successful conducted military operation spanning over more than 30 months and infrastructure is being rebuilt.

“Most of the TDPs belong to Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan agency and

they had gone to Afghanistan after the launch of operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists”. Officials of the NWA political administration told Pakistan Observer

adding the government would facilitate their rehabilitation.

The Pakistan Army led security forces carried out military operation titled Zarb-e-Azb in the troubled Waziristan agencies after the peace talks between the government and the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fizzled out and efforts to find out negotiated settlement of the militancy issue eventually exhausted.

The security forces backed by the Pakistan Air force since then have been coming hard on the militants and destroyed hundreds of their hide outs killing over 3500 alleged terrorists challenging the official writ. While the military has achieved significant success against the trouble makers during the last two and a half year, more than ninety percent area in north and South Waziristan agencies has been cleared of the militants and the government writ restored.

While hundreds of thousands of locals left their homes in the backdrop of continuous battle between the militants and the military forces that in the initial months kept pounding the hideouts of the miscreants in the region on daily basis and the very infrastructure in the region destroyed almost completely and shifted to safer places in various parts of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, thousands of such people also migrated to Afghanistan to escape the infighting.

Local officials and the sources in the Political Administration said on Monday some 2000 people including women and children crossed into Pakistan at Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan agency and more will be coming on daily basis with their repatriation to their home land ( Pakistan) expected to be completed by January 26.

Those arriving from Afghanistan would the first accommodated in camps and after initial rehabilitation would dispatched to their villages and home towns. The officials maintained.

As Pakistan has sought from international community an aid of $800 million to “rebuild and rehabilitate” the tribal areas, the authorities say 67,000 homes in the tribal belt were completely destroyed. However, independent sources and the affectees put the figure much higher.