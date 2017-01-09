NWA IDPs to start returning soon

Islamabad

Political administration of North Waziristan Agency has issued schedule for the return of people who went to Afghanistan during operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Political Agent Muhammad Kamran Afridi has said the return of displaced persons in Afghanistan to North Waziristan will begin on 16 January, reported a private news channel (Samaa News).

He said 200 families of Paikhel and Muhammadikhel villages will return through Ghulam Khan check post in the first phase. He said the repatriation process will complete on 26 January.

Political agent said the people returning from Afghanistan will be shifted to Bakakhel camp in Bannu from where they will be shifted to their native areas. He said all facilities will be provided to the displaced persons at Bakakhel camp.—APP