Nuzhat felicitates Prince Karim Aga

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq congratulated His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims on the occasion of the diamond jubilee of his Imamat which will be celebrated on 11 July 2017.

She acknowledged the role of His Highness’s leadership over six decades in creating the Aga Khan Development Network which has carried out inspirational work for social, cultural and economic growth in Pakistan and globally.

She cited Aga Khan Rural Support Pakistan’s social development projects in the mountainous areas of Gligit-Baltistan and Chitral to eliminate poverty and for provision of infrastructure.