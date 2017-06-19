People in Pakistan are facing nutrition crisis while in Balochistan almost 83 percent of households are deprived of requisite nutrition. Mostly rural communities are affected by this problem. People are facing plenty of problems but healthcare and education are the main problems. Recently, Planning Commission and World Food Programme (WFP) have revealed that in Pakistan two out of every three households cannot afford a proper diet. Balochistan is particularly suffering from this problem where majority of households cannot get the requisite nutrition. Women and children are truly affected most by the malnutrition. In 2011, it was noted that malnutrition had caused 54 % deaths in children living in developing countries, while in Pakistan more than 33 percent of children under the age of 5 are stunted. Children and women are mainly affected by this pathetic problem. According to a Survey conducted by National Nutrition Survey (NNS) in 2011, almost 58 percent of Pakistanis are food insecure. A representative of WFP said that people in Balochistan and Sindh are suffering from lack of nutrition and the government is not paying any attention towards those who are dying with hunger and do not have proper meals.

MUNAJ GUL BALOCH

Kech, Balochistan

