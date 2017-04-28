NUST wins NUML drama festival

Staff Reporter

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) won 2-Day Drama festival organized by the Faculty of English under NUML Dramatics Club held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in which 10 Universities across Pakistan participated and mesmerized the audience with their performances. Closing ceremony in this regard was organized at NUML auditorium on Thursday.

Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, in his address said that education is beyond four walls of class room and such kind of activities are essential for personality grooming of the students.