NUST student bags third position in global competition

Islamabad

A student of National University of Science and Technology (NUST), College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering bagged 3rd award at Global Student Entrepreneur Award (GSEA) 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The student, Muhammad Asad Raza won this award among the 57 national winners, a press release Tuesday said.

Students from more than 57 countries participated in the competition, which was held from April 27 to April 29 at the Congress Center Messe Frankfurt. After winning GSEA Pakistan 2017, Raza won the EO GSEA global semi-final and made it to the top five, which comprised students from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Malaysia and Pakistan. Julian Rios Cantu of Mexico won the competition.—APP