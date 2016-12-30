NUST awards degrees to 201 undergraduates

Staff Reporter

NUST School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS)’s 201 students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, and Computer Science at its 9th undergraduate convocation.

According to a press release issued here said, only a day after its postgraduate convocation, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science held a graceful graduation ceremony for the undergraduate batches here at the university’s main campus here on Thursday.

Khurram Rahat, Managing Director of Teradata in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka presided over the convocation proceedings, Prominent among others were people from academia, public and private sector organizations and parent of the graduates.

The chief guest, in his address, complimented NUST on having risen to global prominence by developing its academic and research infrastructure on the most modern

lines.

He said that NUST had set precedents based on quality and merit, and that the other national universities needed to follow suit.

It was for this reason, he added, that its graduates always remain in demand of the corporate sector.

He lauded the university for aligning its R&D endeavours with the Quadruple Helix Model, which would augur well for the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

Congratulating the graduates on their meritorious achievement, he encouraged them to transcend themselves as professionals and, in so doing, inspire the world with their compassion.

He also extended his heartiest felicitations to the parents and the faculty on coming to fruition of their aspirations and hard work.

He also commended School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science for growing as a vibrant part of NUST, thereby producing quality graduates.